Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 722,416 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 287.1% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 109,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 29.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 22.0% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 250,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.