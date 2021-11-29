Northern Trust Corp Sells 162,464 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,464 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.19. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

