Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Acquires $10,003.32 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Mark T. Reitzes acquired 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $10,003.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NWBI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 597,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,281. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.