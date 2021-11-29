NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 247.7% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NS Solutions stock remained flat at $$28.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. NS Solutions has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.