NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 11,375.9% in November

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,954,400 shares, a growth of 11,375.9% from the October 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,605,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NULGF opened at $0.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. NuLegacy Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

