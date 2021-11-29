Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,376 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Aterian alerts:

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc purchased 1,468,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.73. Aterian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATER. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Aterian Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER).

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.