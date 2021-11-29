Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

