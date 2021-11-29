Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OYST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth $838,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 95.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $276.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.20. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

