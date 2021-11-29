Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

