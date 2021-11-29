Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 118,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $13,311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $7,923,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $3,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $3,162,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $2,243,000.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

