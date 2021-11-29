Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORRF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 23.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $275.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

