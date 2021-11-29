Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

BATRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 3,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $207,577.92.

Shares of BATRA opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $298.87 million, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.91.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

