Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the October 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.48. 23,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $6.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 389.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $70,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter worth $72,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

