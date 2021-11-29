Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NXQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

