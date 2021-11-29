NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,068 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Illumina comprises 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.45. 6,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,731. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.02 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.00.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.