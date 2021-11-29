NuWave Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after buying an additional 788,349 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $589.18. 4,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $551.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total transaction of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,576 shares of company stock worth $6,994,180. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

