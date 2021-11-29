NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $942,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.06. 451,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

