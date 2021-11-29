NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 104,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $703.59.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,079 shares of company stock valued at $29,338,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $3.06 on Monday, hitting $646.41. 6,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,191. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $606.53 and a 200-day moving average of $590.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.