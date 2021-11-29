NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,091 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 45.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 35,029 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 69.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in NRG Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NRG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $4.52. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

