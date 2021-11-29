NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,289 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.07. 12,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.58%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.