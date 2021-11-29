NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on December 23rd

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by 12.3% over the last three years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $315.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $787.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVIDIA stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

