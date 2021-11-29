Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.13.

A number of research firms have commented on OSH. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 54,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,570. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,697,763 shares in the company, valued at $355,636,650.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,367 shares of company stock worth $31,474,720. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 16.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,829,000 after buying an additional 1,277,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,554,000 after buying an additional 2,822,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth $139,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

