Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Acquires $17,550.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Lynn Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 26th, Lynn Dickerson bought 631 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,162.39.
Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.49.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.
