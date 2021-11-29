Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Acquires $17,550.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lynn Dickerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 26th, Lynn Dickerson bought 631 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $11,162.39.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.75. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 43,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 30,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

