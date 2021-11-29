OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Reaches $5.42 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $6.79 or 0.00011652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $5.42 million and $64,866.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043044 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00232068 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

