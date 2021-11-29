ODUWA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,546.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $16,546.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

