Oikos (OKS) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 29% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $7,841.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.14 or 0.07544537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.35 or 0.99959922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

