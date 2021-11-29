Olympus (OCPNY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS: OCPNY) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

11/24/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/11/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/20/2021 – Olympus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Olympus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:OCPNY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.93. 22,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,596. Olympus Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

