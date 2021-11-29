Omni Price Hits $3.59 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.59 or 0.00006270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $233.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.33 or 0.00356625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,293 coins and its circulating supply is 562,977 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.