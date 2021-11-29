ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $522,178.46 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 32,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $522,178.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88.

On Monday, November 22nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,586 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $727,096.70.

On Thursday, November 18th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,034. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $746.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 191.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 167.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the third quarter valued at about $10,522,000. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

