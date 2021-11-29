OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Buys $86,500.00 in Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OSPN stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.80. 159,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $671.43 million, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneSpan by 809.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.