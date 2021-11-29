Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

