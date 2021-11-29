Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.56.
