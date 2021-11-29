Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.77

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $898.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 10.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opera by 45.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 72,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Opera by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Opera by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Opera by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 127,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opera by 1,551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

