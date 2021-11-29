Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Decreased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $92.33 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

