Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN opened at $10.87 on Monday. Orange has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 43.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.