O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks Sells 5,000 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $644.15. 315,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,559. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

