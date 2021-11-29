Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Critical Survey

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) and aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Organovo and aTyr Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $2.20 million 18.64 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -3.46 aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 21.43 -$16.22 million ($2.04) -3.95

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Organovo. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of aTyr Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and aTyr Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38% aTyr Pharma N/A -50.39% -45.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Organovo and aTyr Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00 aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.33%. Given aTyr Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe aTyr Pharma is more favorable than Organovo.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Organovo on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.