Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.