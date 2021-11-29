Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $1.93 on Major Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $121.47 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oxygen Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,930,066 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

