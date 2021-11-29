Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 28,255 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 510,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at $2,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hillenbrand by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HI opened at $46.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.