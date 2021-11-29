Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $199.79 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

