Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,956 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

