Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after purchasing an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,623,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,310,000 after buying an additional 273,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,579,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,139,000 after buying an additional 502,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,925,366 shares of company stock worth $120,381,428. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

