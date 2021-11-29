Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $12.01 Million in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 342,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 108.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 339,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 785.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 181,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 161,036 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.73. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

