Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,630 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $168.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

