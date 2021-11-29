Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,672 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 23.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $859,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 362,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

NYSE:MNR opened at $20.76 on Monday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.21.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.