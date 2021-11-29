Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 382 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,759,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,810,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.09 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

