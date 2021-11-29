Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PACB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

PACB traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,618. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -111.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 20.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $53.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

