PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $3.56 billion and approximately $266.16 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $14.54 or 0.00025315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043721 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00235890 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 245,037,097 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

