Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 15,647 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 33.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of FELE opened at $90.56 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

