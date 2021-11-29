Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $10.51 Million Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.39% of SPX FLOW worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

